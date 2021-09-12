Nash Exchange (NEX) Trading Up 130.3% This Week

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Nash Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 130.3% higher against the dollar. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

