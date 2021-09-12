National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,949 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of National Beverage worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in National Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in National Beverage by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in National Beverage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 86.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $52.55 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. Analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

