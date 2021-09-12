Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. Navient has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

