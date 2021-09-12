NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $414.05 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.68 or 0.00019188 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.94 billion and approximately $414.05 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00122832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.32 or 0.00573143 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00044862 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.69 or 0.02554336 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,304,326 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.