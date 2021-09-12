Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002880 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $23.74 million and $1.70 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00070916 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00029227 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008070 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,222,207 coins and its circulating supply is 17,862,042 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.