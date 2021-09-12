Nelson Capital Management LLC Buys 39,851 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,145,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

