Nelson Capital Management LLC Buys 789 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.34. The stock had a trading volume of 660,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.93. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

