Nelson Capital Management LLC Buys 880 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,420,000 after acquiring an additional 490,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,089 shares of company stock worth $33,942,290 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.37. 2,427,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,155. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.71. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

