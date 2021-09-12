Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 156,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 112,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. 1,962,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,026. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

