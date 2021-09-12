Nelson Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $36,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. 2,296,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

