Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

PFFD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 446,503 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

