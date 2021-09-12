Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.16. 1,324,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,133. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

