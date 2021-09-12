Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $14.32 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,409,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $59.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,838.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,749.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,453.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

