Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,114. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.02. 1,265,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,634. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

