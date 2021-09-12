Nelson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.86. 1,032,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.45. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

