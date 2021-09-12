Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,089 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $90,606,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $245,000.

VB stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.74. 351,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,694. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.56.

