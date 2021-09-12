Nelson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,770.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after buying an additional 5,488,611 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,219,000 after buying an additional 229,635 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 385,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 427.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 140,889 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. 761,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,863. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70.

