Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 16,598 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,842 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 520,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,499. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

