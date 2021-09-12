Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,996. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

