Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 5,222 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 9.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $44,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 349,608 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 458,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $$30.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 267,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,805. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

