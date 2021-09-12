Nelson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $68.87. 6,709,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,573. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

