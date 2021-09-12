NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NeoGenomics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in NeoGenomics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,515. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

