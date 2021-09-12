NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 112,899 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 232,249 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

