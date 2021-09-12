NEST Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $2.70 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $38.30 million and $2.70 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00063005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00164269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044723 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

