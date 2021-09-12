Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $82,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $598.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $615.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $540.81 and its 200-day moving average is $523.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

