NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report $14.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.97 million and the highest is $15.60 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $9.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $54.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.83 million to $58.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.51 million, with estimates ranging from $48.19 million to $93.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NTST stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2,559.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

