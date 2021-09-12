Neutrino Dollar One Day Volume Hits $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00150906 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.