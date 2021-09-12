Neutrino Dollar Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00150416 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

