Neutrino USD Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $509.02 million and $3.27 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00073337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00128252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00181780 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,184.76 or 1.00052441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.03 or 0.07296177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.97 or 0.00936582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 513,665,364 coins and its circulating supply is 513,664,782 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

