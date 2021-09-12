New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Resources makes up approximately 1.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,688,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 604,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,069 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 641,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

