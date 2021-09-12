New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 277.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

NYSE:WLL opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -91.11. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

