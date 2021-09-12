New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 241,000 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Bionano Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 81.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 347.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNGO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.90. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. On average, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

