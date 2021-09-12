New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,922,812 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of ATSG opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

