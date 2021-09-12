New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

