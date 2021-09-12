New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 101.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Varex Imaging worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after buying an additional 404,866 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after buying an additional 34,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after buying an additional 134,431 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 851,509 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

