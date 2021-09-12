New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 65.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

