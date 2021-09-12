New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.73 Million Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.02. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

