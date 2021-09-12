New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.77 Million Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $312.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.30 and its 200-day moving average is $274.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.35 and a 52 week high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

