New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.77 Million Stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Workhorse Group worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 173,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

