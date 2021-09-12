New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.80 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $9,816,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DQ opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

