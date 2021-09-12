New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cricut were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,115,309 shares of company stock worth $122,619,019 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Cricut stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

