New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.85 Million Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Relay Therapeutics worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,322,000 after purchasing an additional 641,756 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,767,000 after acquiring an additional 521,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 731,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,689,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

