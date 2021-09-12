New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.89 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

