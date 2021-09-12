New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $12,549,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,786,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $9,412,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OAS. Truist raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.