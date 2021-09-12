New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 21,971 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Banc of California worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Banc of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $17.26 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $876.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

