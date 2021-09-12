New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,425 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $214,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

