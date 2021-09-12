New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 64,495 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Costamare worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Costamare by 12.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 150,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth $119,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth $1,988,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 88.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 110,496 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMRE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE CMRE opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

