New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Scholastic worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 2,123.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

