New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,592 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Titan Machinery worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TITN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $237,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

