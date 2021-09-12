New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,300 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of bluebird bio worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 24.0% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 278.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $2,324,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

